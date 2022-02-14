Monday, February 14, 2022
    Kanye West is BOOED at Super Bowl LVI as he attends game with children North, 8, and Saint, 6, after his shock Instagram attacks
    Kanye ‘Ye’ West faced boos from the crowd as he was shown on the jumbotron at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

    West, 44, faced boos from the crowd as he sat alongside his children at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday.

    It came after he launched a blistering attack on ex Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, labelling the SNL star a ‘d***head’

    Social media users have debated that the crowd may have been booing American football wide receiver Antonio Brown, who sat alongside West.

    Brown, 33, was dumped by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a meltdown against the Jets last month in which he stormed off the field in the middle of the game,‘according to The Daily Mail.

