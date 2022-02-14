LA Rams fans LOOT and RIOT after team’s Super Bowl victory: Fan is shot and troublemakers destroy their own city

Rams fans celebrating their home team’s Super Bowl win were filmed as they rioted and looted along the streets of LA Sunday, with one fan being shot, another being arrested with a handgun, all while other troublemakers destroyed a city bus, blocked intersections and let off fireworks in the city streets, Your Content has learned.

Rams fans celebrating their home team’s Super Bowl win were filmed as they rioted and looted along the streets of LA Sunday.

- Advertisement -

One fan was shot, another arrested with a handgun, all while other troublemakers destroyed a city bus, blocked intersections and let off fireworks.

LAPD riot police stood in formation as officers as looters broke into nearby stores amidst the chaos during Sunday’s Super Bowl celebration.

A bus was stopped on its journey in downtown Los Angeles after the Rams Super Bowl LVI victory yesterday.

Boisterous fans climbed on top of the vehicle and daubed graffiti on the side of it as it tried to drive along.

- Advertisement -

Passengers were still onboard the bus at the time the vandalism occurred as part of celebrations for the win.

Fireworks were also let off in the middle of the street and by 9pm the LAPD had issued a disbursement order,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]