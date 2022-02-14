Levi’s brand president Jennifer Sey gets FIRED for speaking out against COVID measures for kids: Refused $1m to ‘stay quiet’ after relocating from California to Denver so her children could have ‘a normal childhood’

Jennifer Sey, former USA gymnast and the brand president of Levi’s has revealed she has been fired for repeatedly speaking out against draconian COVID restrictions in schools, and turned down $1million in severance pay that she was offered on the condition she wouldn’t publicly share why she had been ousted, Your Content has learned.

Sey, 52, started working for Levi’s after competing for Team USA as a gymnast in 1986 at the Goodwill Games in Russia.

- Advertisement -

She worked her way up to become Brand President and was on track to become the next CEO.

On Monday, she revealed in Bari Weiss’ Common Sense Substack channel that she has been fired.

When the pandemic hit, she was quick to speak out against school closures and lockdowns on kids.

She moved her four kids from San Francisco to Denver so her youngest could go to kindergarten.

- Advertisement -

Sey appeared on FOX to talk about the harm lockdown had on kids and it enraged Levi’s staff.

She was told to stop making public comments about the lockdowns and was branded ‘racist’

Last month, she says company CEO Charles V. Bergh it was ‘untenable’ for her to stay.

She says she was offered a $1million payout but had to stay quiet about what had happened which she refused to do.

Levi’s claimed in a statement that Sey ‘resigned’ the company would not comment on her allegations,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]