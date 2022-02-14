Moment hundreds of birds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico leaving dead bodies strewn across the sidewalk

This is the moment hundreds of migratory birds mysteriously dropped from the sky whilst they were mid-flight in Mexico, Your Content has learned.

Hundreds of migratory yellow-headed blackbirds drop from the sky in Mexico.

Footage taken the morning of February 7 shows the lifeless birds on sidewalk.

Police received reports of the birds at around 8:20am in Cuauthemoc, Mexico.

The birds were flying south to Mexico from Canada for the rest of the winter.

