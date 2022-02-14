Monday, February 14, 2022
Monday, February 14, 2022
More

    Police hunt for missing four-year-old boy who disappeared last month after his jacket is found next to tire tracks behind his apartment: Child’s father is named a person of interest
    P

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Police and community members in Hampton, Virginia, are continuing to search for missing four-year-old Codi Bigsby after a child’s jacket was found in a field behind his father Cory’s apartment, where he was reportedly last seen on January 31, Your Content has learned.

    Police are continuing to search for Codi Bigsby, 4, after a boy’s jacket was found behind the apartment where he was reportedly seen last.

    - Advertisement -

    A community member reportedly found the jacket, which was covered in mud, and reported it to police.

    Codi’s father Cory Bigsby was arrested on February 3 after admitting to police that he left his children alone on multiple occasions.

    He was charged with child neglect and named a person of interest in Codi’s disappearance,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.