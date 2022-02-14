Police hunt for missing four-year-old boy who disappeared last month after his jacket is found next to tire tracks behind his apartment: Child’s father is named a person of interest

Police and community members in Hampton, Virginia, are continuing to search for missing four-year-old Codi Bigsby after a child’s jacket was found in a field behind his father Cory’s apartment, where he was reportedly last seen on January 31, Your Content has learned.

Police are continuing to search for Codi Bigsby, 4, after a boy’s jacket was found behind the apartment where he was reportedly seen last.

- Advertisement -

A community member reportedly found the jacket, which was covered in mud, and reported it to police.

Codi’s father Cory Bigsby was arrested on February 3 after admitting to police that he left his children alone on multiple occasions.

He was charged with child neglect and named a person of interest in Codi’s disappearance,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]