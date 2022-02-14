Monday, February 14, 2022
Monday, February 14, 2022
More

    Rapper Drake makes $300,000 profit after gambling $1.25 MILLION on the Super Bowl – but Odell Beckham Jr’s game-ending injury just before half-time likely cost him an eye-watering $700,000
    R

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Two of Drake’s huge Super Bowl LVI bets came in after the Los Angeles Rams won 23-20 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Your Content has learned.

    Drake bet around $1.25million in bitcoin on three separate Super Bowl bets.

    - Advertisement -

    Two came in as the LA Rams won and Odell Beckham Jr. scored a touchdown.

    The rapper – who attended the game – therefore banked $1.55million in bitcoin.

    However he could have made $700,000 more if Beckham Jr had not got injured,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.