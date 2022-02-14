Rapper Drake makes $300,000 profit after gambling $1.25 MILLION on the Super Bowl – but Odell Beckham Jr’s game-ending injury just before half-time likely cost him an eye-watering $700,000

Two of Drake’s huge Super Bowl LVI bets came in after the Los Angeles Rams won 23-20 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Your Content has learned.

Drake bet around $1.25million in bitcoin on three separate Super Bowl bets.

Two came in as the LA Rams won and Odell Beckham Jr. scored a touchdown.

The rapper – who attended the game – therefore banked $1.55million in bitcoin.

However he could have made $700,000 more if Beckham Jr had not got injured,‘according to The Daily Mail.

