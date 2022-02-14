Texas high school football coach is chased down by gang of middle school boys and has his arm broken after he told them to stop doing donuts with their dirt bikes

A high school football coach in Texas is in recovery after he was shockingly ganged up on and beaten by a group of middle schoolers who were told to stop messing about on dirt bikes, Your Content has learned.

The disturbing attack was caught on video and shows students chasing down the coach, who works at Langham Creek High School near Houston.

Students then begin to punch the coach, who has not yet been identified, and he falls to the ground.

According to some students, the coach was responding to a bunch of the kids making noise on their dirt bikes.

‘I heard there were kids doing donuts and stuff, causing a ruckus with their dirt bikes,’ one student said.

‘The coach wasn’t happy with it. He asked them politely to stop doing that. The kids weren’t having that, so they decided to jump him,‘according to The Times News Network.

