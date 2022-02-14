‘This woman is my hero’: Praise floods in for 79-year-old Ukrainian woman with an AK-47 who was pictured training with special forces to take on Russian invasion

A 79-year-old great-grandmother who took part in civilian combat training in Ukraine was today flooded with praise as the country braced itself for invasion from Russia, Your Content has learned.

Valentyna Konstantynovska, 79, took part in civilian combat training training in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine.

- Advertisement -

Ukrainians described Ms Konstantynovska as a ‘hero’ for taking part in the drills ahead of an invasion.

It is one of several drills across Ukraine that have been carried out to build up a rag-tag army of civilians,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]