Avocados DOUBLE in price to $2.50 from just last month and supermarkets could run out in days after imports from Mexico were stopped over threatening phone call to US health inspector

The price of avocados have doubled and supply could run out in the coming days as the US Agriculture Department suspended imports from Mexico after an inspector received a threatening phone call, Your Content has learned.

Avocado prices have hit $26.23, double what the fruit was worth in 2021 and the most expensive its been in two decades.

Experts, however, warn prices could dramatically increase and supply would run out after the US suspended imports from their sole Mexican provider.

Eight out of 10 avocados purchased in the US come from Michoacán, Mexico, the only state allowed to export avocados to the US.

Last week, a US inspector was threatened at one of the Michoacán facilities after he allegedly found avocados from a different state bound for the US.

Michoacán has a history of violence as local farmers have taken up arms to protect their facilities from drug cartels in the area,‘according to The Washington Post.

