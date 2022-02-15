Tuesday, February 15, 2022
    Biden says he put a dead dog on a Republican woman’s doorstep while serving as a Delaware county official and promises to ‘work like the devil’ to bring down gas prices in National Association of Counties speech
    President Joe Biden reminisced about his time spent serving on the New Castle County Council during an address at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

    Biden told the crowd gathered at the Washington Hilton that, ‘I know from personal experience how hard the job you have is’

    He recalled how he represented a middle class to working class district, with ‘one very wealthy neighborhood’ within its confines.

    Biden said a woman ‘obviously not of the same persuasion as I was politically’ wanted a dead dog removed from her yard.

    She pointed out to Biden, who was in his 20s, that she paid his salary and demanded the dog be taken away that night.

    ‘So I went over. I picked it up. She said I want it out of my front yard,’ Biden said. ‘I put it on her doorstep,’ he said to laughs,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

