California is set to DROP school mask mandates in two weeks as cases fall 65% and pressure grows on other states to follow suit as cases drop 43% across US

California’s top health official says he ‘anticipates’ being able to drop the state’s controversial school mask policy in as close as two weeks, Your Content has learned.

Californian health officials are planning to drop school mask mandates as early as two weeks from now, joining a growing list of liberal leaning states to make the move.

Despite plummeting cases in much of the U.S., the CDC and Joe Biden have been hesitant to relax mask guidance.

Other liberal leaning states like Connecticut, Delaware and Massachusetts have also lifted school mask mandates in recent weeks.

School mask mandates are the most controversial remaining policies related to the pandemic and the calls from parents and health experts to lift them have grown in recent weeks,‘according to The Daily Mail.

