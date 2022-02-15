Hillary Clinton refused to answer questions about allegations that her allies spied on the Trump campaign as the controversy continued to engulf her Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

Hillary Clinton is the keynote speaker at Thursday’s New York state Democratic Convention.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is being accused of a conflict of interest and called on to step down after the latest Durham probe filing.

On Friday Durham alleged that Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid a tech firm to infiltrate Trump Tower and later White House servers to make Trump-Russia link.

Sullivan, who at the time was on Clinton’s team, released a statement in Oct 2016 reacting to a supposed link between Trump and a Russian bank.

Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about him now having a significant role in US foreign policy amid Russia’s escalating crisis with Ukraine.

Sources told Fox News in November that Sullivan is the ‘foreign policy adviser’ in former Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman’s indictment.

There is no indication that Sullivan is a target of John Durham’s investigation,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

