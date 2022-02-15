Drug cheat Russian figure skater, 15, breaks down in tears on the ice as she tops the leaderboard after officials BANNED her from getting any medals at the Olympic Games

The drug cheat 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva broke down in tears on the ice today as she secured top place in her latest event – after Olympic officials banned her from getting any more medals because she has been caught doping, Your Content has learned.

Kamila Valieva fought back tears and overcame an early mistake to top leaderboard in women’s short program.

All eyes were on the heavily favoured 15-year-old who is at the centre of the latest Russian doping scandal.

Valieva’s team claim the trimetazidine found in her system may have been her grandpa’s.

The drug is a heart medication, but can also be used to enhance performance.

Valieva scooped gold last week but could lose it when an investigation is complete,‘according to The New York Times.

