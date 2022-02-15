Tuesday, February 15, 2022
    Elon Musk donated $5.7 BILLION of Tesla shares to charity last year, making him one of the largest philanthropists of 2021
    By Your Content Staff
    Elon Musk donated more than five million Tesla shares, worth $5.74 billion to charity last year, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Your Content has learned.

    Elon Musk donated more than five million Tesla shares to an unknown charity

    It came after he saw 22.9 million vested stock options converted in 2021

    This left him with an $11 billion tax bill, according to Musk, worth $238 billion

    Experts predict the donation of shares could help him offset some of that bill,‘according to The New York Post.

