Elon Musk donated $5.7 BILLION of Tesla shares to charity last year, making him one of the largest philanthropists of 2021

Elon Musk donated more than five million Tesla shares, worth $5.74 billion to charity last year, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Your Content has learned.

It came after he saw 22.9 million vested stock options converted in 2021

This left him with an $11 billion tax bill, according to Musk, worth $238 billion

Experts predict the donation of shares could help him offset some of that bill,‘according to The New York Post.

