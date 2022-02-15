Girl, 4, abducted by her parents in 2019 after they lost custody is found ALIVE in secret makeshift room underneath staircase in Upstate NY home: Parents and grandfather are arrested

A four-year-old girl who was abducted by her parents after they lost custody of her in 2019 has been found alive in their home in a hovel-like makeshift room beneath the stairs, Your Content has learned.

Paislee Shultis went missing in 2019; it was feared at the time her biological parents Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis had snatched her.

She was living with an unidentified legal guardian after the couple lost custody.

On Monday, Saugerties Police received a tip that Paislee was at her paternal grandfather’s house with her parents.

Cops found her hiding in the ‘dark, wet’ room under the stairs with her mother.

The mother, father and grandfather were charged with child endangerment and custody interference.

The father and grandfather were released on bond on Tuesday, however.

Paislee is in good health and is now back with her legal guardian and older sister,‘according to The Daily Mail.

