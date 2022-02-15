Honduras’s ‘drug trafficking’ ex-president’ house is surrounded by heavily armed soldiers after US demanded his arrest and extradition

Tens of Honduran security forces surrounded former President Juan Orlando Hernandez’s residence on Monday night after the United States demanded his arrest and extradition, Your Content has learned.

US requested the arrest of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.

Hernández is being investigated by US over reported ties to drug traffickers.

He is accused of accepting money from drug lords, including Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán in exchange for bribes but Hernández has denied any wrongdoing.

Tens of Honduran security forces surrounded Hernandez’s home Monday night.

Supreme Court have scheduled meeting to appoint a judge to consider request,‘according to NBC News.

