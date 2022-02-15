Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
More

    Honduras’s ‘drug trafficking’ ex-president’ house is surrounded by heavily armed soldiers after US demanded his arrest and extradition
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Tens of Honduran security forces surrounded former President Juan Orlando Hernandez’s residence on Monday night after the United States demanded his arrest and extradition, Your Content has learned.

    US requested the arrest of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.

    - Advertisement -

    Hernández is being investigated by US over reported ties to drug traffickers.

    He is accused of accepting money from drug lords, including Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán in exchange for bribes but Hernández has denied any wrongdoing.

    Tens of Honduran security forces surrounded Hernandez’s home Monday night.

    Supreme Court have scheduled meeting to appoint a judge to consider request,‘according to NBC News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.