Tuesday, February 15, 2022
    ‘I can’t speak to that’: Biden’s Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tells reporter THREE times to go to DOJ when pressed on Durham’s bombshell allegations that Hillary spied on Trump when he was President- and that Biden and Obama KNEW
    The White House on Monday refused to be drawn into the growing controversy over claims that Hillary Clinton’s allies tried to smear Donald Trump, and whether internet data collection amounted to spying, Your Content has learned.

    White House spokeswoman on Monday referred all questions about Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation to the Department of Justice.

    A new filing suggests the Clinton campaign paid an internet company to access servers at the White House in a search for links between Trump and Russia.

    Three times Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if that amounted to spying.

    And three times she refused to answer. ‘I can’t speak to that,’ she said.

    Durham is investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe,‘according to The Daily Mail.

