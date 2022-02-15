Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
    Las Vegas police investigating Cristiano Ronaldo for rape in 2009 were STOPPED from arresting him by ‘senior official’ despite belief they had ‘enough evidence’
    By Your Content Staff
    Police in Las Vegas investigating soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for a 2009 rape allegation requested a warrant to arrest him, but the local district attorney declined to pursue the case, according to newly uncovered documents, Your Content has learned.

    Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of raping Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

    Ronaldo, 37, vehemently denied Mayorga’s claim, saying ‘rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything I am and believe in’

    According to newly uncovered court transcript from September 2021, Mayorga’s lawyer said police sought warrant for Ronaldo’s arrest in 2018.

    Clark County DA Steve Wolfson declined to prosecute, even though police ‘believed they had a case,’ according to Mayorga’s attorney.

    Wolfson said there was insufficient evidence to prove rape charge at trial beyond reasonable doubt,‘according to The Daily Mail.

