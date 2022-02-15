Manhattan ad creative, 35, was stabbed more than FORTY times with her own kitchen knife by serial criminal, 25, who followed her into her apartment to sexually assault her, court hears: Out-on-bail suspect is remanded in custody

A homeless serial criminal accused of murdering an ad creative after following her into her apartment knifed the woman 40 times with one of her own knives – and had a sexual motive for doing so, a court heard, Your Content has learned.

Assmad Nash, 25, appeared in court in Manhattan on Monday charged with burglary and murder after the killing in the early hours of Sunday.

Christina Yuna Lee, 35 was coming home from a club when she was attacked in her own home, after a stranger followed her at random into the Chinatown building.

Nash has been arrested seven times since 2017 and has three open cases in Manhattan Criminal Court; he was out on bail at the time.

David Elliot, 63, who was attacked by Nash on a subway in September, said he was horrified that Nash was bailed after punching him and free to attack again,‘according to The Daily Mail.

