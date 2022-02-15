Tuesday, February 15, 2022
    Nine Sandy Hook families agree to $73M settlement with gun maker Remington for 'promoting Bushmaster AR15 to young men': Rifle was used in massacre where 20 children and six teachers were killed
    The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012, according to a court filing, Your Content has learned.

    Adam Lanza, the 20-year-old gunman in the Sandy Hook shooting, used the Bushmaster AR15 rifle made by Remington and legally owned by his mother to kill the children and educators on December 14, 2012.

    The civil case in Connecticut focused on how the firearm used was marketed, alleging it targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and video games.

    In one of Remington’s ads, it features the rifle against a plain backdrop and the phrase: ‘Consider Your Man Card Reissued,‘according to WGN9.

    Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

