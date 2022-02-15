Ousted CNN president Jeff Zucker breaks cover for pizza in first sighting since quitting over secret relationship with staffer Allison Gollust

Ousted CNN president Jeff Zucker was seen out and about in New York City for the first time since stepping down from the network after failing to disclose his affair with another executive, Your Content has learned.

Jeff Zucker was seen for the first time since his resignation while making a dash to pick up a pizza in Manhattan on Friday.

The embattled CNN president, who stepped down last week, quickly picked up his order before getting into his car and speeding away.

Gollust was also spotted on Friday evening at her Upper East Side apartment.

Zucker, 56, left his $6million-a-year post at CNN after admitting he failed to disclose a ‘consensual relationship’ with Allison Gollust, CNN’s marketing chief.

He has not commented on his departure aside from a resignation announcement in which he acknowledged he was ‘wrong’ not to disclose the affair.

The secret relationship emerged during an internal investigation into CNN anchor Chris Cuomo who was fired for inappropriately consulting his brother,‘according to The Daily Mail.

