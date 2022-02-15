Prince Andrew settles sex case with Virginia Roberts ‘for £7.5million’ after exasperated Charles orders him to agree payout before Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Andrew has dramatically settled the bombshell sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre after he agreed an undisclosed deal said to be worth £7.5million with his accuser without admitting her accusations, Your Content has learned.

Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement in civil sex claim filed in New York.

Her lawyer wrote jointly with Andrew’s lawyers to say that the parties had ‘reached settlement in principle’

Court papers show Duke will make ‘substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights’

Buckingham Palace declines to comment on news which is in year of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations,‘according to The Daily Mail.

