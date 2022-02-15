‘Reckless and cost-cutting’ Alec Baldwin is sued by family of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for ‘unlimited damages’ after he accidentally killed her with prop gun blast to her chest on New Mexico set

The family of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Tuesday filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others on the set of low-budget Western film ‘Rust’ after the actor killed her with a prop gun blast to her chest, Your Content has learned.

Halyna Hutchins’ husband and son are suing Alec Baldwin and others associated with production of Western Rust.

Lawyers claims ‘reckless behavior and cost-cutting’ led to cinematographer’s death in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021.

Complaint alleges Baldwin had ‘refused’ down training for the kind of gun draw he was doing when he shot Hutchins.

Law firm produced a video that shows 3D animated recreation of the shooting,‘according to CBS2.

