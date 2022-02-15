Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
More

    ‘Reckless and cost-cutting’ Alec Baldwin is sued by family of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for ‘unlimited damages’ after he accidentally killed her with prop gun blast to her chest on New Mexico set
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The family of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Tuesday filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others on the set of low-budget Western film ‘Rust’ after the actor killed her with a prop gun blast to her chest, Your Content has learned.

    Halyna Hutchins’ husband and son are suing Alec Baldwin and others associated with production of Western Rust.

    - Advertisement -

    Lawyers claims ‘reckless behavior and cost-cutting’ led to cinematographer’s death in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021.

    Complaint alleges Baldwin had ‘refused’ down training for the kind of gun draw he was doing when he shot Hutchins.

    Law firm produced a video that shows 3D animated recreation of the shooting,‘according to CBS2.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.