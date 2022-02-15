Unhappy Valentine’s Day! NYC Mayor Eric Adams fires 1,400 government workers who failed to get COVID vaccine by deadline, including 36 cops, 25 FDNY workers and 914 education workers

New York City has fired more than 1,400 workers who failed to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, mayor Eric Adam’s office said Monday, including 36 NYPD personnel, 25 Fire Department workers and 914 Department of Education staffers, Your Content has learned.

Mayor Eric Adams fired more than 1,400 unvaccinated government workers who did not abide by the city’s deadline to receive at least one jab by February 11.

Within those who were fired 36 NYPD personnel, 25 Fire Department workers and 914 Department of Education staffers were included.

The 1,430 workers who lost their jobs represent less than 1 percent of the 370,000-person city workforce.

New York City has imposed some of the most sweeping vaccine mandates in the country, requiring almost all city workers to be vaccinated.

The Big Apple also requires private employers to ensure their workers get vaccinated as well,‘according to The Daily Mail.

