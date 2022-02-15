Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
    Wholesale inflation surges 9.7%: Cost of goods continues to rise for retailers after consumer prices rose at the fastest rate in 40 years
    Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7 percent from a year earlier in another sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy, Your Content has learned.

    Wholesale inflation rose 9.7% in January from a year ago, data Tuesday showed in another troubling sign.

    The producer price index measures inflation before it reaches consumers, and continues to rise.

    Last week, consumer prices jumped 7.4%, the biggest increase in 40 years.

    Inflation is squeezing households and wiping out pay raises, and putting pressure on the Fed to raise rates.

    Biden’s approval ratings are suffering and he is now considering suspending gas taxes ahead of midterms,‘according to The Daily Mail.

