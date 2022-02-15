Tuesday, February 15, 2022
    World’s first woman is ‘cured’ of HIV after receiving rare – but dangerous – stem cell treatment to fight both virus and cancer
    For the first time ever, a woman has been cured of HIV, Your Content has learned.

    A woman dubbed the ‘New York patient’ has been functionally cured of HIV, the fourth person ever to be so and the first female.

    She received a dangerous stem cell treatment four years ago that has since cleared her body of the virus and cancer.

    Because of how risky the treatment is, experts only recommend using it on cancer patients who are likely to die without major medical intervention.

    Doctors can not find replicable HIV cells in her body and cells from her person can not be infected in a lab enviornment,‘according to CNBC.

