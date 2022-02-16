Wednesday, February 16, 2022
    And the walls came tumbling down! Demolition finally begins on Mohamed Hadid’s notorious Bel Air mega mansion after judge orders the illegally built palace to be razed within 60 days ending years long war with neighbors
    By Your Content Staff
    Demolition of maverick developer Mohamed Hadid’s notorious Los Angeles mega-mansion finally began this week more than two years after a judge ordered it to be torn down due to the danger the illegal house poses to neighboring homes, Your Content has learned.

    Demolition finally began on Mohamed Hadid’s notorious Bel Air mega-mansion this week after years of legal disputes and feuds with neighbors.

    Sahara Construction, the company demolishing the 30,000 sq. ft. palace, invited DailyMail.com in Tuesday for an exclusive, first-hand look at how the massive mansion is being reduced to rubble and dust.

    The construction company, which bought the illegally-built home for $5M last year, has revealed it cannot use a wrecking ball to demolish the property.

    ‘We have to be a lot more surgical than that because of the steep hill the house sits.

    Because Hadid did not build the property according to its approved plans, Ventura said, a lot of the demolition work is exploratory and will have to be done carefully.

    The demolition of the property has been a long-awaited dream for neighbors, Joe and Bibi Horacek and John and Judy Bedrosian, who spent $9M in legal fees fighting Hadid over the neighborhood eyesore.

    ‘It’s great news and it’s about time ‘This is like waking up from a very bad dream. I’m delighted that that obnoxious monstrosity is finally coming down. I can’t wait for it to be gone’

    Hadid, who’s accused of violating building codes, had once hoped the massive property would sell for $100M,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    'according to The Daily Mail.

