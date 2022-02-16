Wednesday, February 16, 2022
    At least 38 are killed in Brazil as floods and landslides sweep through Rio de Janeiro tourist spot: Desperate hunt for survivors after ten inches of rain fell in three hours
    At least 38 people have been killed in Brazil as devastating mudslides and floods have swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, local authorities have confirmed, Your Content has learned.

    The Brazilian city of Petropolis was struck by a deluge and there are fears the number of dead could rise.

    The state fire department said the area saw just over 10 inches of rain fall within three hours on Tuesday.

    Videos showed cars and houses being dragged away by landslides and water swirling through Petropolis.

    Governor Claudio Castro said all the state government’s heavy machinery was being used to find survivors,‘according to The Daily Mail.

