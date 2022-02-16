Wednesday, February 16, 2022
    BLM-supporting University of Louisville student, 21, is charged with attempted murder after ‘walking into Jewish Democrat mayoral candidate’s office and opening fire’
    By Your Content Staff
    A Black Lives Matter activist and candidate for Louisville’s metro council has been charged with attempted murder, accused of opening fire on Monday on a mayoral candidate whose shirt was grazed by a bullet in his campaign headquarters, Your Content has learned.

    Quintez Brown, 21, has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to shoot Jewish Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in Kentucky.

    Brown, a Black Lives Matter supporter, was accused of walking into the Louisville office of Craig Greenberg on Monday and opening fire.

    Before the incident, Brown announced that he would run for the Metro Council in District 5.

    He was arrested shortly after the shooting carrying a loaded magazine in his pocket.

    Louisville Metro Police said the motive remains unclear and that Brown acted alone,‘according to The Daily Mail.

