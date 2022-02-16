Bob Saget’s family files an injunction to PREVENT more details about his cause of death being made public after autopsy revealed head trauma so severe it ‘was like he’d been hit with a baseball bat’

Bob Saget’s family on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block the release of records from the investigation of his sudden death at the age of 65, Your Content has learned.

Bob Saget, 65, was found dead in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando after a stand-up show on January 9.

On February 9, the family said he died of head trauma, adding he ‘accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep’

Yet on February 11 the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola counties in Florida reported that Saget suffered severe skull fractures.

Medical experts said the report showed far more significant injuries than a bump to the head, with injuries consistent with being hit by a baseball bat.

On Tuesday Saget’s family filed a lawsuit to block the release of records from the investigation of his sudden death,‘according to ABC7.

