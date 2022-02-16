Canadian cops hound woman for posting about Freedom Convoy on Facebook while top political aide is forced out of her job for donating $100 to truckers – as Trudeau regime uses every trick in the book to crack down on COVID dissent

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau has stepped up his crackdown on Freedom Convoy demonstrators, with police now visiting the homes of people who post in support of the protests on Facebook and a woman forced out of her government job after donating to the demonstrations, Your Content has learned.

Canadian police are visiting the homes of people who post on Facebook about Freedom Convoy.

A Tory staffer departed from Ontario’s provincial government after hack revealed she donated to Convoy.

Marion Isabeau Ringuette was forced out after donating $100 to the protests against vaccine mandates.

Meanwhile, Trudeau is preparing to create ‘no-go’ zones in Ottawa after police chief resigned.

Canadian Civil Liberties Association slams him for ‘bypassing the democratic process’ with emergency power.

Meanwhile, four people in Alberta were charged with an alleged plot to murder police officers.

Chris Carbert, 44; Christopher Lysak, 48; Anthony Olienick, 39; and Jerry Morin, 40, face the serious charge.

Nine other people are charged with mischief and unlawful weapons offenses in relation to the blockade.

Coutts mayor says the suspects were ‘outsiders’ who were ‘not part of the blockade’ at the Alberta crossing.

The Coutts crossing is now clear after protesters peacefully ended the blockade on Tuesday,‘according to The Daily Mail.

