Dead-eyed parents who ‘abducted their daughter and hid her under the stairs for two years’ are seen in their mugshots: Police reveal the girl, now six, requested a Happy Meal after being rescued

A mother accused of abducting her daughter and hiding her in a hovel-like makeshift room beneath the stairs of their upstate New York home was seen appearing to smirk in her mugshot while the girl's father sported a blank expression.

Paislee Shultis, now 6, was found in ‘good health’ in an upstate New York home on Tuesday after having been abducted in July 2019.

Detectives treated her to a McDonald’s Happy Meal after she shared she hadn’t eaten at the fast-food chain in a long time.

Police found her in a hovel-like makeshift room beneath the stairs in the home.

Her parents Kimberly Cooper, 33, and Kirk Shultis Jr., 32 and grandfather, Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, were all charged in her abduction.

Police say additional charges are pending.

Cooper appears to be smirking in her mugshot, as Shultis Jr. and Sr. both sport blank expressions,‘according to The Daily Advent.

