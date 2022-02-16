Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed American-born skier Eileen Gu for choosing to represent China instead of the U.S., saying that ‘you’re standing for freedom or you’re standing for human right abuses, Your Content has learned.

Eileen Gu, 18, chose to represent China over the US at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The teenager grew up in San Francisco with her Chinese-national mother Yan.

Her father, who has never been named, is believed to be American.

Niki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, slammed Gu, saying ‘you’re standing for freedom or you’re standing for human right abuses’

Haley added that there ‘is no in between’ when it comes to choosing between certain countries, referring to the US and China.

In 2019, Gu then aged 15 announced her plan to compete for China at the Games.

She said she wanted to inspire a generation of young girls in China to get into skiing a fast expanding sport.

It’s unclear if she has renounced her American citizenship; China does not recognize dual nationality.

It is impossible for minors under the age of 16 to renounce American citizenship,‘according to The New York Post.

