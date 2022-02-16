Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
More

    Girl, 9, is accidentally shot dead in front of her dad by robbery VICTIM who was trying to shoot attacker after being held up at Houston ATM
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A nine year old girl was accidentally shot in the head and killed by a robbery victim who was trying to hit his attacker after being held at gunpoint at an ATM, Your Content has learned.

    Arlene Alvarez was sitting in the back of her father’s truck when she was struck.

    - Advertisement -

    She had headphones on, and didn’t hear Armando Alvarez tell her to get down.

    She was struck in the head and was taken to a nearby hospital. She died Tuesday.

    Tony Earls, 41, was aiming to hit a man who had just robbed him at an ATM.

    But instead he struck Alvarez’s truck, prosecutors say he struck Alvarez’s truck.

    - Advertisement -

    It is unclear who the robber was and whether he was also hit by the shooter,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.