A nine year old girl was accidentally shot in the head and killed by a robbery victim who was trying to hit his attacker after being held at gunpoint at an ATM, Your Content has learned.

Arlene Alvarez was sitting in the back of her father’s truck when she was struck.

She had headphones on, and didn’t hear Armando Alvarez tell her to get down.

She was struck in the head and was taken to a nearby hospital. She died Tuesday.

Tony Earls, 41, was aiming to hit a man who had just robbed him at an ATM.

But instead he struck Alvarez’s truck, prosecutors say he struck Alvarez’s truck.

It is unclear who the robber was and whether he was also hit by the shooter,‘according to The New York Post.

