Wednesday, February 16, 2022
    GOP leader Kevin McCarthy promises a congressional investigation into Durham’s claim Hillary’s campaign spied if GOP takes the House as Trump says there is even MORE to come
    GOP leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to investigate a finding from Special Counsel Robert Durham that Hillary Clinton was linked to the origin of the Russia collusion probe if Republicans take back the House in November, Your Content has learned.

    If GOP wins majority, they will look into if federal funds were used, whether federal office-holders abused their power, investigate other disturbing elements.

    ‘It’s clear that Congress must exercise its oversight responsibilities,’ McCarthy said.

    National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is being accused of a conflict of interest and called on to step down after the latest Durham probe filing.

    On Friday Durham alleged that Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid a tech firm to infiltrate Trump Tower and later White House servers to make Trump-Russia link.

    Sullivan, who at the time was on Clinton’s team, released a statement in Oct 2016 reacting to a supposed link between Trump and a Russian bank.

    Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about him now having a significant role in US foreign policy amid Russia’s escalating crisis with Ukraine.

    Sources told Fox News in November that Sullivan is the ‘foreign policy adviser’ in former Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman’s indictment.

    There is no indication that Sullivan is a target of John Durham’s investigation,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

