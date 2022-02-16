‘Half a body was left in the water’: Horrifying last moments of swimmer who was eaten alive by a 14FT great white as he screamed for help in Sydney’s first fatal shark attack in 60 years

A swimmer killed in Australia spent his final moments screaming for help and struggling to fight off a massive 14ft great white shark before being eaten alive as horrified witnesses watched on, Your Content has learned.

A swimmer was killed after being attacked by 13ft great white shark near Little Bay Beach in Sydney’s east.

- Advertisement -

Horrifying video from scene showed local fishermen watching on helplessly as the swimmer was attacked.

Rescue helicopters and lifesavers were sent out in search of the swimmer with others ordered out of the water.

New South Wales police said officers investigating the reported attack had found human remains in the water.

It is the first recorded fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963 when actress Marcia Hathaway was killed,‘according to The Daily Mail.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]