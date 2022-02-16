Wednesday, February 16, 2022
    Hunter on the ropes! Biden’s baby mama Lunden Roberts testifies before a federal grand jury investigating his murky finances and business deals with China in top-secret three-year probe
    By Your Content Staff
    Hunter Biden’s baby mama has testified before a federal grand jury investigating him for alleged tax crimes, Your Content has learned.

    Lunden Roberts gave evidence at a federal courthouse in Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware for several hours on Tuesday morning, DailyMail.com can reveal.

    Details of grand jury testimony remain secret and the single mom declined to speak about the case with a DailyMail.com reporter as she left.

    Roberts, 30, was subpoenaed to give evidence in the DOJ’s secretive three-year probe into Hunter’s murky financial affairs and business with China.

    Roberts spent more than a year working in at Hunter’s investment firm.

    She shares a child with Hunter, three-year-old Navy Joan, whom he has refused to publicly acknowledge.

    He claimed in his 2021 memoir that he had ‘no recollection’ of Roberts, nor the ‘encounter’ that led to the birth of their daughter, Navy Joan, in 2018,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    according to The Daily Mail.

