Rudy Giuliani claims he has evidence that proves Hillary Clinton spied on Donald Trump after the 2016 election following a filing from Special Counsel John Durham, which reportedly backs these claims, Your Content has learned.

‘I happen to have it in my bedroom, or my den, actually. I’ve had it there for years,’ Giuliani said on NewsmaxTV.

‘There’s a lot more to come out,’ he said on Tuesday referring to the recent filing from Special Counsel John Durham.

On Friday, Durham alleged that Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid a tech firm to infiltrate Trump Tower and later White House servers to make Trump-Russia link.

Trump said Durham’s Trump-Russia probe will expose ‘the crime of the century’

Clinton has refused to comment on the recent allegations,‘according to The Daily Mail.

