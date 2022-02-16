Linda Evangelista, 56, poses for first photoshoot since she was left ‘permanently deformed’ following rare side effect to cosmetic procedure – as model reveals she ‘stopped eating’ and thought she was ‘losing her mind’ when bulges appeared on her body

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has posed for her first photoshoot since revealing she has been left ‘permanently deformed’ from the rare side effects of a cosmetic procedure she underwent six years ago, Your Content has learned.

In September, the supermodel, 56, claimed she is ‘unrecognisable’ after being ‘brutally disfigured’ from paradoxical adipose hyperplasia – a rare side effect to the popular CoolSculpting procedure.

- Advertisement -

The procedure is designed to decrease fat cells, but instead has increased her fat cells.

PAH has a rate of incidence of 0.0051% of the 1.5m CoolSculpting procedures performed worldwide, however Linda claims she was not alerted to the risks before undergoing the treatment.

With this condition, the treated area becomes larger, rather than smaller, in the weeks after the procedure. It can leave a ‘painless, visibly enlarged, firm, well-demarcated mass’ underneath the skin.

The bereft supermodel wrote: ‘PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing’

- Advertisement -

Linda was one of the Nineties most prominent models alongside Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell and is deemed one of the most successful supermodels ever, appearing on over 700 magazine covers,‘according to MIRROR.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]