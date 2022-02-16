Looks VERY familiar! Don Jr. posts screenshot claiming to be Trump’s first post on upcoming new $1b Truth Social platform

Former President Donald Trump may be back on social media soon and using a platform that looks very similar to Twitter, Your Content has learned.

Donald Trump may be back on social media, according to a tweet from his son.

Donald Jr. shared a screenshot of the former president’s alleged first post on his upcoming social media platform Truth Social, writing: ‘Time for some Truth!!!’

Trump’s alleged post read: ‘Get ready! Your favorite president will see you soon’

Truth Social is slated to launch Monday, according to its Apple App Store listing.

The platform is almost an identical replica of Twitter, the social media platform that Trump was an avid user on before being suspended,‘according to The Daily Advent.

