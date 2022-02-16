Louisiana man is freed after 44 years for raping 14-year-old twins after judge rules he had an alibi: Victims still insist he was guilty despite NO physical evidence and medical report ruling one of them was still a virgin

A black Louisiana man has been freed from prison after 44 years when a judge ruled on Monday that he did not have a fair trial in 1977, when he was accused of attempted aggravated rape by two white twins who were 14 years old at the time, Your Content has learned.

Vincent Simmons, a black Louisiana man accused of raping white 14-year-old twins in 1977, has been freed after 44 years in prison.

A judge ruled on Monday that he didn’t receive a fair trial in 1977 and rather than order a retrial, a district attorney dropped the charges against him.

Simmons has fought to clear his name at least 16 times by trying to present evidence that wasn’t seen at his initial trial.

Among the evidence is a medical report weeks after the alleged rape, which found that one of his accusers was a virgin.

Simmons also had an alibi and was allegedly at a bar at the time of the alleged attack, his attorneys and supporters told CNN last year.

Sharon and Karen Sanders, who are now 59, maintain that Simmons is guilty, but said they wouldn’t seek another trial,‘according to CBS News.

