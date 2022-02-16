Naked woman, 53, dumped outside Bronx hospital dies ‘after receiving botched butt injections’: Police hunt two women who dropped her off

A Connecticut woman has died after she was dumped outside a Bronx hospital, unconscious and partially naked, after she reportedly received botched butt injections, Your Content has learned.

Maxine Messam, 53, died after being left at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx unconscious and partially naked by two unknown women.

Doctors found her with needle marks on her body and a foreign substance injected into her buttocks, police said.

Police were later called to the scene around 1:51 am soon after Messam died.

The two unknown women told hospital staff they found Messam asking for help at Woodlawn Cemetery and drove her the medical center in her own car.

Police are investigating the situation and searching for the two women.

While nearly every other cosmetic procedure saw a decrease in appointments during the pandemic, butt lifts saw a spike increasing by 22% from 2019 to 2020.

The costly and dangerous cosmetic surgeries are increasingly becoming a problem as women seek cheaper and illegal options that have caused deaths,‘according to The Daily Mail.

