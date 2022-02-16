One of the 11 men arrested carrying HUGE cache of semi-automatic weapons at Canadian border crossing hours before Trudeau’s draconian declaration of emergency: Mounties admit they are NOT part of Freedom Convoy

An Alberta man arrested during a weapons-cache bust near the Canadian border is an ‘incredibly good human being’ and a single father of two, a friend says, Your Content has learned.

Single dad Johnson Chichow Law, 39, was among 11 people charged Monday in the Village of Coutts, near the Montana border, where police seized multiple long guns, hundreds of bullets, and body armor.

- Advertisement -

Law, who was charged with mischief and possession of a weapon, was described by a friend as an ‘incredibly good human being’

The mayor of the village where the arrests were made said the men were not connected with the Freedom Convoy.

‘The people who were actually involved in the arrests were not part of the blockade group,’ the mayor said. ‘They were outsiders’

There’s no indication the guns were connected to the theft early Sunday of a parked tractor trailer carrying some 2,000 small-caliber guns.

- Advertisement -

The ongoing protests prompted the resignation of Ottawa’s police chief on Tuesday,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]