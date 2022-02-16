Ottawa’s ‘progressive’ police chief RESIGNS after Trudeau’s ‘martial law’ declaration to combat Freedom Convoy: Hack reveals 42% of donations to truckers came from US as ‘People’s Convoy’ of 1,000 American protesters says it’s ready to roll on DC

Ottawa’s police chief resigned on Tuesday after failing to restore order in the Canadian capital during 19 days of unrest – a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked a sweeping act which critics said was tantamount to martial law, Your Content has learned.

Peter Sloly, 55, the Ottawa chief of police, resigned on Tuesday after criticism of his failure to get the truckers’ protest under control.

Residents of the Canadian capital are angry at the noise, disturbance and inconvenience of the protest which began on January 27.

Sloly said he had ‘done everything possible to keep this city safe and put an end to this unprecedented and unforeseeable crisis’

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, on Monday invoked the Emergency Act in an effort to bring the protest to an end.

The rarely-used law can temporarily suspend people’s freedom of movement or assembly and allows authorities to go after those who financially assist.

Critics have described the ruling as martial law and attacked Trudeau for authoritarianism.

Sloly’s resignation comes as it is revealed that 42 percent of donations to back the truckers’ anti-COVID mandate protest came from the United States.

A ‘People’s Convoy’ is being planned to show solidarity with Canada, with US truckers setting off from California later this month to Washington DC,‘according to The Daily Advent.

