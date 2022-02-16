Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
    ‘People are just uncomfortable with a black woman in a power position’: Texas A&M basketball coach defends her outfit choice after being criticized for wearing tight pink leather pants and high heels to a game
    A Texas A&M women’s basketball assistant coach hit back after facing backlash for wearing pink leather pants and stilettos to a game, Your Content has learned.

    Texas A&M assistant women’s basketball coach Sydney Carter, 31, has defended her choice to wear pink leather pants to a game after she received backlash.

    ‘I’m unapologetically myself every day’, she said.

    The furor began when Carter shared a photo of herself at the February 6 game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

    She was wearing the tight pink leather pants paired with a white turtleneck, clear heels and a pink breast cancer awareness pin at her chest.

    ‘Is this outfit appropriate as a basketball coach? one fan demanded to know.

    Rather than the concerns about professionalism or practicality voiced by scores on social media, Carter thinks the problem lies with her status as a black woman.

    ‘When you see a black woman who is actually confident and embracing herself, I think that that’s very intimidating’

    Ultimately, the former WNBA player said, she wasn’t trying to set trends or upend norms she just wanted to ‘unapologetically be myself,‘according to The Daily Mail.

