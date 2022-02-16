Wednesday, February 16, 2022
    Terrifying moment homeless man forces young woman into stranger’s West Hollywood garage where he tries to rape her before she escapes: Same suspect later tried to attack woman in her own apartment
    By Your Content Staff
    Harrowing surveillance footage captured the moment a homeless Los Angeles man forced a young woman into a residential garage where he ‘nearly raped her’ before she was able to escape, Your Content has learned.

    Footage shows the moment a homeless Los Angeles man pulls a woman into a residential garage to sexually assault her on Tuesday afternoon.

    The woman can be seen racing out of the garage – 20 minutes after the attack, the unidentified man tried to break into a woman’s West Hollywood apartment.

    That woman screamed at the would-be attacker and managed to scare him off.

    The attacks happened just a mile from where Brianna Kupfer was murdered in an unprovoked attack at the furniture store where she worked last month.

    LA is battling rising crime, with homicides in Los Angeles rising 52 per cent in 2021 from 2019, and shooting incidents up 59 per cent.

    Los Angeles District Attorney George faces a campaign for his removal amid the wave, with critics blaming his soft-on-crime policies,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

