    Thai model, 23, who was put in chokehold and punched in the face on Manhattan subway reveals her injuries have finally healed after three months: Lawyer slams woke DA for allowing her career criminal attacker out on the streets
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A Thai model who was viciously assaulted on the New York subway has opened up about her traumatic attack as her lawyer said that there is ‘something fundamentally wrong’ to allow her attacker – who has 44 prior arrests out on the streets to hurt an innocent woman, Your Content has learned.

    Bew Jirajariyawetch, 23, was brutally attacked while waiting for a subway on the 34th Street Herald Square subway platform on November 22.

    Her attacker, who choked her, threw her to the ground, sexually assaulted her and stole her purse, has yet to be apprehended.

    The horrific injuries Jirajariywetch suffered in the attack on November 22 have healed, but the mental scars remain.

    Jirajariywetch’s attorney Eric Parnes said that Manhattan’s soft-on-crime District Attorney Alvin Bragg must answer for why suspects like Douglas were allowed out on the streets.

    ‘There is something fundamentally wrong when someone who has over a double-digit amount of priors is first able to be out of jail. That is a problem in itself,’ Parnes said.

    Jirajariywetch opened up about her assault on Tuesday, as crowds gathered for the vigil of another Asian woman, Christina Lee, who was murdered in her own New York apartment last week by a stranger,‘according to The FOX News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

