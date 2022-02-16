Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
More

    Trey Songz sued for $20 million by a woman accusing singer of raping her… after requesting separate sex assault suit be dismissed due to legal tampering
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Trey Songz has been accused of sexual assault in connection with a 2016 incident at a party in Los Angeles in a $20 million lawsuit, Your Content has learned.

    Songz, 37, accused of ‘brutal rape’ of woman in March 2016 incident at LA house.

    - Advertisement -

    Woman said he forced her to have anal sex as she screamed for him to stop.

    Songz denied the allegations through his rep.

    The R&B artist is accused of sexual assaulting women in three separate cases.

    Lawyers for Songz have accused attorney of accusers of witness tampering.

    - Advertisement -

    Attorney for accusers denied allegations and said they were ‘nothing more than bullying and an attempt to silence counsel and the many victims,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.