Trey Songz sued for $20 million by a woman accusing singer of raping her… after requesting separate sex assault suit be dismissed due to legal tampering

Trey Songz has been accused of sexual assault in connection with a 2016 incident at a party in Los Angeles in a $20 million lawsuit, Your Content has learned.

Songz, 37, accused of ‘brutal rape’ of woman in March 2016 incident at LA house.

Woman said he forced her to have anal sex as she screamed for him to stop.

Songz denied the allegations through his rep.

The R&B artist is accused of sexual assaulting women in three separate cases.

Lawyers for Songz have accused attorney of accusers of witness tampering.

Attorney for accusers denied allegations and said they were ‘nothing more than bullying and an attempt to silence counsel and the many victims,‘according to The Daily Advent.

