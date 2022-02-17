Thursday, February 17, 2022
Thursday, February 17, 2022
More

    Allegiant passenger is kicked off flight because he ‘had Let’s Go Brandon written in tiny writing on his mask’
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A viral video showing a man who was removed from an Allegiant Airlines flight over what appeared to a facemask violation claims it was because his mask allegedly contained the now-famous anti-Joe Biden slogan ‘Let’s Go Brandon, Your Content has learned.

    The video was posted to Twitter by the account Libs of TikTok and starts with a man arguing with the flight attendant from Allegiant.

    - Advertisement -

    The stewardess references the ‘comment you’ve written on there’ in regard to the message on the mask.

    The video’s caption alleges it was a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ mask, a slogan mocking President Joe.

    Allegiant confirmed that the passenger was removed but claimed it was because he had disobeyed the flight attendant,‘according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.