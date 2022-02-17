Allegiant passenger is kicked off flight because he ‘had Let’s Go Brandon written in tiny writing on his mask’

A viral video showing a man who was removed from an Allegiant Airlines flight over what appeared to a facemask violation claims it was because his mask allegedly contained the now-famous anti-Joe Biden slogan ‘Let’s Go Brandon, Your Content has learned.
The video was posted to Twitter by the account Libs of TikTok and starts with a man arguing with the flight attendant from Allegiant.
The stewardess references the ‘comment you’ve written on there’ in regard to the message on the mask.
The video’s caption alleges it was a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ mask, a slogan mocking President Joe.
Allegiant confirmed that the passenger was removed but claimed it was because he had disobeyed the flight attendant,‘according to The New York Post.
—
Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]