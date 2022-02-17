America and UK fist bump at UN summit as Blinken warns that Putin might launch false flag chemical weapons attack before invading Ukraine: Russia expels US deputy ambassador and demands Biden pull all troops out of Central and Eastern Europe

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia’s plans for a false flag operation could include a chemical weapons attack as it tried to manufacture a pretext for invading Ukraine, Your Content has learned.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out Thurday the fullest account yet of Russia’s plans to attack Ukraine.

He told the UN Security Council, that Russia could even use chemical weapons to build a pretext for invasion.

The morning brought a rapid series of diplomatic moves, as President Putin appeared to flex his muscles.

Russia told the US to withdraw troops from Central and Eastern Europe, a state news agency said on Thursday.

Washington has previously rejected the demand, but Moscow included it again in a new written response.

President Joe Biden said he feared an invasion could come ‘within the next several days’

Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels accused each other of shelling their positions in Eastern Ukraine.

And Moscow expelled the US deputy ambassador, which Washington said was an ‘escalatory step’

Ukraine’s military said separatists hit a kindergarten on their side of the frontier with shells, before pro-Russian forces claimed the building was actually on their side and was hit by Kiev’s men.

Shells were also fired at Popasna, on the Ukrainian side of the frontline, with a secondary school struck.

NATO and the UK have warned that Russia is staging a false flag operations aimed at justifying an attack.

Meanwhile satellite images revealed new pontoon bridge built north of Kiev and huge movement of vehicles across Belarus, Russia and Crimea amid warnings that Putin is moving his forces closer to the border,‘according to The Daily Mail.

